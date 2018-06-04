CBSE declares NEET 2018 result on cbseresults.nic.in; check scores here

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) officially announced on Monday the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2018 on its official website cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the 2018 Examination this year can check their scores at the mentioned portals.



Earlier today, MHRD Spokesperson made an early confirmation on Twitter regarding the release of the much-anticipated result. He wrote, "CBSE informs that results would be declared today". Later, in another tweet, Swarup also confirmed the time of the result saying, “Results to be declared by 2 pm today". However, CBSE announced the result a little earlier today at 12:30 pm.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the declaration of CBSE NEET UG 2018 result.



Follow these steps to check results:



1. Visit the CBSE board's official website – or cbseresults.nic.in.



2. Click on "NEET Exam Results 2018 link.



3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.



4. Click on the 'submit' button.



5. Take a print out of the result copy and secure it for your future references.



As CBSE has finally announced the 2018, the counselling process will begin soon.



This year more than close to 1.3 million candidates had registered for examination. The exam was held at 2,255 test centres across the country. CBSE conducted the NEET exam for admission to MBBS/BDS courses for the year 2018-19 on Sunday (May 6, 2018) from 10 am to 1 pm. Reportedly, the result was expected to be announced on June 6.



The students who want to pursue MBBS or BDS courses at medical colleges in India take the NEET test. Over 60,000 medical seats are available in the country for MBBS and BDS courses. With such a growing popularity, medical aspirants are set to face a tough competition.



NEET is traditionally conducted in English and Hindi. For the first time in 2018, the NEET will be conducted in six additional languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil.