CBSE Exam 2020: Decision on scrapping remaining CBSE 12th exams today

CBSE 12th exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary will inform the Supreme Court today about its decision to cancel the remaining or keep it optional. The remaining have been scheduled for July 1-15. Meanwhile, ICSE Board will also decide on the 10th and ISC exams after taking into consideration CBSE's decision. A decision on rescheduling the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for IITs and the NEET test for medical colleges will also be based on the apex court's verdict for While engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.

Why were CBSE exams postponed



CBSE exams were postponed on account of the pandemic. However, some parents of students appearing for the exam want the Board to declare the CBSE 12th result on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of remaining subjects. The concerned parents say that students might be exposed to Covid-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations.

CBSE Board Exams: Delhi Govt wants cancellation of board exams

Earlier this month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', urging him to cancel pending board exams, citing the spike in Covid-19 cases and high number of containment zones in the city. "I hope you would agree with me that the board exams, particularly those of Class 12 are a high stake exam for children. Hence, subjecting them to take this exam in such an uncertain and anxiety-prone situation would not be fair to them. It would be extremely difficult to conduct the exam," Sisodia had said in his letter.

