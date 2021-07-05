CBSE exam schemes for 2022: Academic session to be divided into 2 terms

The Central Board of Secondary on Monday announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for 2021-22 academic session.

Under the new policy, academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

First term exams to be held in November-December and second term examinations will be scheduled in March-April.

Further, the top body will rationalise syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22 and it will be notified by July-end.

Efforts will be made to make internal assessment , project work more credible and valid, said on its plans for classes 10, 12 board exams in 2022.

Class 10 and 12 exams for the year 2021 have been cancelled in the wake of deadly second wave of The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.