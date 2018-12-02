Certification programme that promises better job prospects for teachers

It is no secret that Indian school education suffers from a lack of motivated and quality teachers. Yet there are always those hidden gems, the ones who do not get the opportunities to grow and reach their fullest potential.

It is in order to address this problem that Ramya Venkatraman and Anjali Jain have set up the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) — a market-based teacher certification programme that acts as a bridge between outstanding teachers and better opportunities. Prior to starting CENTA in 2014, Venkatraman had set up McKinsey’s India education practice ...