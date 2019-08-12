CG SET 2019: Apply by August 13 on cgvyapam.choice.gov.in; know details

CG SET 2019 notification: Interested candidates, do note - tomorrow, ie., Tuesday (Auguist 13) is the last date to apply for CG SET 2019. According to a notification released by CG VYAPAM, online applications will be accepted only till August 13 at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board shall hold the state-level exam in five cities -- Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

All you need to know about CG SET 2019

How to apply for CG SET 2019

— Visit the official website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

— Click to 'Online Application' on the homepage

— Select Online Application form - SET 2019

— A new window will open. Candidates have to fill the form in English only

— Select whether you are a Chhattisgarh domicile candidate or not

— Enter the required details like name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, category, etc.

— Upload a scanned photo, along with the signature.

— Submit your educational qualification, preferred exam city and confirm to declare the same.

— Submit fee

— You will receive a registration id. Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

CG SET 2019: Exam date

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 8. Paper I will be held from 10 am to 11 am, and paper II shall take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CG SET 2019: Application fee

Registration fee for general candidates is Rs 350, for OBC it is Rs 250, for SC / ST / PWD / transgender it is Rs 200. Fee can be paid in online modes via debit card, credit card, internet banking.

CG SET 2019: Subjects

CG SET exam will be held for 19 subjects, which are - Hindi, English, Political science, Economics, Sociology, History, Geography, Physical sciences, Mathematical sciences, Chemical sciences, Life sciences, Computer science and applications, Commerce, Law, Sanskrit, Psychology, Library and Information science, Physical education, Home science.

CG SET 2019: Eligibility

Candidates must have obtained at least 55% marks in PG degree.

CG SET 2019: Exam pattern

CG SET examination will have two papers Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be held for 1 hour of 100 marks for 50 questions, whereas, Paper II will be held for 2 hours of 200 marks for 100 questions. No negative marking shall apply for any incorrect answer. Top 6% of the qualifying candidates who secure a minimum of 40% marks in both the papers (35% marks belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD and transgender) will be qualified as being eligible for Assistant Professor.

The exam aims to determine eligibility for lecturers for Chhattisgarh colleges.