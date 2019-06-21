CHSE to announce Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce results on June 21, check steps

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary (CHSE) will declare the results of the annual +2 Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams examinations at 3:30 pm on June 21. CHSE will announce the Odisha +2 Arts result 2019 and CHSE Odisha +2 commerce result 2019 on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Around 235,183 students had appeared in Arts stream, 27,278 in Commerce and 8.058 in Vocational courses. CHSE had conducted the annual examinations of all the streams between March 7 and March 30 this year. The results were scheduled to be announced in the first week of June only, but it was delayed due to cyclone Fani.

Candidates can also check their results on the portals for examinations conducted in Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in. The results of the +2 Science stream examinations were out on June 3. The pass percentage stood at recorded at 72.33.

Students are requested to keep a close check on the official website of Odisha Board for latest updates on Odisha +2 Arts result 2019 and CHSE Odisha +2 commerce result 2019.

Steps to check Odisha results 2019:

Go to the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the Odisha +2 results link given on the homepage

On the next page, fill your ‘Plus Two’ registration details

Download your Odisha +2 results for future reference

About Odisha CHSE

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (abbreviated as CHSE) is a Board of imparting Senior Higher Secondary (Class 11 & Class 12 Courses) for public and private schools, Colleges under the State Government of Odisha, India.