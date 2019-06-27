CIPET JEE 2019 exam application process begins: Check details here

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has begun the application process for CIPET JEE 2019 from April 18.

Candiadtes can fill the CIPET JEE 2019 application form online on the official website www.eadmission.cipet.gov.in till June 30. The entrance examination will be conducted in online mode. Authorities will release admit card for CIPET JEE 2019 soon. Candidates can apply for Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology (DPMT) and Diploma in Plastics Technology (DPT) through CIPET JEE 2019.

A step by step procedure to fill up the registration form for CIPET JEE 2019

Registration: The first step for CIPET JEE application process is registration. Here applicants will have to fill in details like personal contact and acedemic information.

Uploading documents: Second step to fill in the application form for CIPET JEE 2019 is uploading documents. Students are required to keep their signature and photograph handy and upload scanned copy of the same in the prescribed format.

Payment of application fee: The last step of CIPET JEE 2019 application is payment of fee. Students have to pay the fee online via net banking or debit card or credit card. After cuccessful payment of application fee students will be directed to the confirmation page which means their application has been successfully submitted. General candidates will have to pay Rs 700 as application fee whereas SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as application fee.