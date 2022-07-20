CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 to be declared soon, here's how to check online

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon announce the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 on its official website. Once declared, students will be able to check their results at .org or results. .org.

The board had announced the ICSE Class 10 results 2022 on its website on July 17.

Both CBSE and conducted board exams this year in two terms. And apart from ICSE class 12 results, the results of term 1 or semester 1 have already been published.

Candidates should note that the CISCE has not yet released an official notification on the announcement, date and time of ISC Class 12 results.

After results are announced, in order to access them and check their marksheets, students will need to enter their Index number, UID to login into the official website.

Here's how you can check your ISC Class 12 Result 2022 online:

Go to the official website of CISCE, at cisce,org, or results.cisce.org Click on 'ISC Result 2022' A new page will open, now log in using your credentials After submitting all details, click on the 'Show Result' button Your ISC Class 12th Result for second semester will display on screen Download the same and take a printout for future references

Candidates would require their ISC Class 12 Admit Card for login details to check their results online.