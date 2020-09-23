CLAT 2020 on September 28; Covid+ candidates not permitted to take exam

-
-
The Consortium of National Law University will conduct CLAT 2020 for UG and PG candidates on September 28. The exam will be conducted through centre-based online test. According to the latest release, candidates who test positive for coronavrius will not be permitted to take CLAT 2020 exam.
Precautionary Measures during CLAT 2020
— Staff will be deployed for Crowd Management and orderly movement.
— Staff with Thermo Guns will be present at entry gate
— Sufficient cleaning staff, center administrators and invigilators with face masks and hand gloves will be deployed.
— Spray machines with disinfectant liquid will be used to sanitize examination centers thoroughly.
— Sufficient hand sanitizer and hand soap will be present across the test centers and washrooms.
— Candidates with fever or Covid symptoms will not be permitted inside the exam venue.
Important Instructions for candidates:
— No candidate shall be allowed to enter any examination centre without a mask.
— The Consortium will review centre locations on an ongoing basis to ensure that students and staff are protected at all times.
Candidates who test positive for Covid-19 will not be permitted to take the exam.
About CLAT
The exam is held for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses taught at 22 law universities across India. It is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities having representative universities as members.
