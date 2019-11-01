CMAT 2020: Know steps to apply online, important dates, and other details

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main 2020 registration: Today is last date to apply; check details here
JEE Main 2020 schedule: Know important dates, changes in Jan, April session
XAT 2020: XLRI starts online registration process on xlri.ac.in; see steps
NBE declares exam dates for NEET PG 2020 on natboard.edu.in, check details
GATE 2020: Apply on gate.iitd.ac.in; know important dates, other details
-
Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2020 registrations have started on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in, from today. National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exams. Candidates interested in applying for CMAT 2020 must fill the online application forms. CMAT 2020 would be a three-hour computer-based test and would be conducted in a single session. CMAT has four sections — Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness — of 25 questions each.
CMAT 2020: All you need to know
CMAT 2020: How to apply online
Step 1: Visit official website - cmat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Fill in necessary details. Do remember to note down the 'application number'
Step 3: Pay the fee
Step 4: Take a print out and keep it for future reference
Step 5: Choose the city for giving CMAT-2020 exam
CMAT 2020 exam schedule: Important date
CMAT registration last date: November 30
Last date to pay fees: December 1
Last date for Choice of Examination City: December 1
Admit Card Download: December 24 onwards
Date of Examination: January 28, 2020
CMAT Answer Keys: Few days before the result is declared
CMAT 2020 result: February 7
About CMAT
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination for entry into management programmes in all AICTE recognized institutes. CMAT score is, however, not applicable for admission to IIMs which required a CAT score.