CMAT 2020: Know steps to apply online, important dates, and other details

Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2020 registrations have started on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in, from today. (NTA) will be conducting the exams. Candidates interested in applying for CMAT 2020 must fill the online application forms. CMAT 2020 would be a three-hour computer-based test and would be conducted in a single session. CMAT has four sections — Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness — of 25 questions each.

CMAT 2020: All you need to know

CMAT 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit official website - cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in necessary details. Do remember to note down the 'application number'

Step 3: Pay the fee

Step 4: Take a print out and keep it for future reference

Step 5: Choose the city for giving CMAT-2020 exam

CMAT 2020 exam schedule: Important date

CMAT registration last date: November 30

Last date to pay fees: December 1

Last date for Choice of Examination City: December 1

Admit Card Download: December 24 onwards

Date of Examination: January 28, 2020

CMAT Answer Keys: Few days before the result is declared

CMAT 2020 result: February 7

About CMAT



Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination for entry into management programmes in all AICTE recognized institutes. CMAT score is, however, not applicable for admission to IIMs which required a CAT score.