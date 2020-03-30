CLAT 2020 postponed due to coronavirus: Know revised date, schedule here

The Consortium of National Law University has extended the deadline for online applications till April 25, 2020, in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the 21-day nationwide lockdown in force to check the spread of the virus. In a notification dated March 27, 2020, the Consortium Of National Law Universities informed that due to concerns arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Common Law Admission Test 2020 ( 2020) had been postponed to Sunday, May 24, 2020, between 3 pm and 5 pm.



Earlier, the date for 2020 exam was May 10, 2020.

The notification further stated that if the candidates faced any difficulty with the application process or the examination, they may reach the authorities at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in, or on the phone at 080 47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Common Law Admission Test 2020 ( 2020) exam can log on at the official website that consists of all the representative universities.

Key Events

01 Jan, 2020 : Applications Open 25 Apr, 2020: Application Deadline 24 May, 2020: CLAT 2020 Examination 25 May, 2020: Uploading of Answer Keys 26 May, 2020: Inviting Objections 29 May, 2020: Last date for Objections 1 June, 2020: Notification of Final Answer Key 7 June, 2020: Declaration of Final Results

Age limit:



As per the rules, there is no upper limit for UG or PG candidates to apply.

Academic qualification for UG level

Candiates must have passed 10+2 or any equivalent exam to appear for the CLAT 2020 examination. General category students must secure at least 45% marks while SC and ST catergory students must get 40% marks to qualify.

Academic Qualification for PG level:

Candidate must have an LLB or any other equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% marks for candidates from General

categories and 45% for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay Rs 4,500 while for the SC and ST categories, the candidates have to shell out Rs 3,500 to apply for the CLAT 2020 exam.

CLAT 2020 will be conducted offline due to technical difficulties experienced by the authorities in the past.