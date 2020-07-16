Covid-19 impact: Edtech start-ups switch to hiring mode amid record growth

Education technology start-ups are aggressively ramping up their headcount to cater to the new demands as the Covid-19 situation adds new tailwinds to the sector.

Most players are expecting their headcount to double by the end of the year as they seek to fill positions across sales, technology, content creation, and product development. These companies are doing a mix of lateral and fresher hiring with some giving weight to candidates whose joining dates have been deferred by recruiters after the pandemic. “Since jobs have been rescinded and offer letters have been ...