Covid-19: Kanpur schools prepare to re-open for primary classes from today

-
ALSO READ
UP reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 6,023 new cases take tally to 645,930
Pondicherry posts 1,138 new coronavirus cases, tally touches 63,298
Arunachal Pradesh records 294 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 33,375
Russia adds 19,286 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, tally at 6,882,827
Turkey registers 17,332 new coronavirus cases, tally at 6,346,881
-
As Kanpur is preparing to re-open primary classes from Today, the administration has put all COVID-appropriate measures in schools.
In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the district, the Uttar Pradesh administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students of primary classes from September 1.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Priyanka Srivastava, Principal of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir in Kanpur said, "We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols. Most importantly, the basic requirements like sanitiser, thermometer and oximeter are also available in enough quantity in the school."
The principal also said that primary standard students have not been asked to bring sanitiser from their homes.
The school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor