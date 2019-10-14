CPNET 2019 2nd Round Counselling starts today: Direct link to view schedule

The second round of counselling for CPNET 2019 has started. The CPNET 2019 2nd Round Counselling Schedule was released by the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) and candidates can visit www.cpnet.in to take a look at it. Candidates seeking admission to the university and had appeared for the CPNET 2019 exam can now register to participate in the counselling. The process is open for candidates seeking admission to paramedical, and nursing programmes offered by the university.

UPUMS will hold the counselling in the offline mode. Candidates need to visit the UPUMS campus to register and participate in the second counselling round for into pharmacy, nursing and paramedical courses. The registration process will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM on the UPUMS campus on the counselling day, according to the notification released by the university. The counselling will begin after 1 pm.

The second counselling round will end on October 17, 2019. Candidates with overall rank between 1 and 700 in the merit list announced by the university have to appear for couselling on October 14, 2019. The counselling date for "SC/PH/FF/EA Category" candidates is also October 14, 2019.

Rank-wise counselling dates:

Category / Rank Counselling dates SC / PH / FF / EA Category October 14, 2019 Rank between 1 to 700 October 14, 2019 Rank between 701 to 1500 October 15, 2019 Rank between 1501 to 2000 October 16, 2019 Rank between 2001 to 2500 October 17, 2019

Steps To Check CPNET 2019 counselling dates:

Candidates can visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) to read the notification regarding the UPUMS CPNET 2019 counselling. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you do so:

Step 1: Visit UPUMS' official website upums.ac.in

Step 2: "CPNET 2019" link is present at the top of the page. Click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to www.cpnet.in. The notification will pop up as soon as the page opens

Step 4: You can also find the notification in the "What's Current" section