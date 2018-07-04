CTET 2018 online application delayed, to release soon at ctet.nic.in

Candidates who are waiting for 2018 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) have to wait longer as the new notification on its official website states that the issue of 2018 online application forms has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The forms were earlier scheduled to be released on June 22 and the last date for submission was July 19. The notice added that the date will be announced shortly and candidates must keep an eye on the official website for the dates. The Central Board of Education-conducted eligibility test will be held in 92 cities all over the country.

Once the dates are out, asked candidates that they must to go through its information bulletin and check the eligibility to appear for the examination by accessing the official website www.ctet.nic.in.



Here are the steps for submitting online application form:

Step 1: Log on to official website www.ctet.nic.in or click here.

Step 2: Click on "Apply Online"

Step 3: Fill in the form and note down the registration number.



(a) Authentication Form: Fill details such as state, identification type, your name, date of birth and gender.



(b) Fill Online Application Form: Fill in the form and choose a strong password. Once you submit the form, a registration number will be generated and note it down. For subsequent login, system generated registration number and chosen password (must be 13 characters) will be used.

The details cannot be changed once the examination fee has been paid.

Step 4: Upload your scanned photograph in JPG/JPEG format and signature. The size of the photograph must be between 10 to 100 KB and dimension should be 3.5 cm (width) and 4.5 cm (height), while the signature size should be 3 to 30 KB and dimension be 3.5cm (length) and 1.5 cm (height).

Step 5: Pay the examination fee by either e-challan or debit/credit card.

Step 6: Take a print out of the confirmation for the record and later reference.

EXAMINATION FEE DETAILS:

For only Paper-I, general or OBC candidates need to pay Rs 700 and SC/ST and differently-abled person must pay Rs 350.



For both Paper-I and II, general or OBC candidates need to pay Rs 1200 and SC/ST and differently-abled person must pay Rs 600.



EXAMINATION STRUCTURE:

The CTET states all the questions in the examination will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each will be carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET for 2 and-a-half hours each.



(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the test will be considered as passed.



According to the CTET notification, candidates may download admit card from CTET website from August 20 onwards and appear for the examination at the given centre. For latest updates, please visit the CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.