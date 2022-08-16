CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4 exam starts from tomorrow: Check details here

The fourth phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 will be conducted by the (NTA) on August 17, 18 and 20 and the admit cards for the same have been released by the NTA on its official website. Those appearing for CUET UG Phase 4 exams can download their admit card online, at uet.samarth.ac.in.

Phase 4 of CUET exams will be held at 489 examination centres in 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India.

A total of 372,000 candidates will appear for the CUET UG Phase 4 exams scheduled from Wednesday.

However, it should be noted that around 11,000 candidates, who could not get their choice of city to appear for the entrance exam, have been moved by the NTA to phase six, the exams for which will be held on August 30.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 372,000 candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Kumar added, "It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination."

Here's how can download CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card: