CUET UG 2022 results to be announced today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Thursday, September 15, declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022, online. Students who appeared for the CUET UG 2022 will be able to check their results, once declared, online at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar last week had confirmed that CUET scores will be published on or before September 15. The NTA released the answer key of CUET UG on September 8 on its official website.
Along with the results, the NTA will also release the final answer keys of CUET UG.
The CUET-UG was held across the nation and abroad between July and August in six phases. For CUET UG phase 1 papers, 249,000 candidates had applied; 191,000 for phase 2; 191,000 for phase 3; 372,000 for phase 4; 201,000 for phase 5 and 286,000 for phase 6 examinations, acccording to the NTA. Overall, 60 per cent of the total registered candidates appeared in the exam.
The CUET UG scorecard will be the basis of admissions to various undergraduate courses in 90 universities, including 44 central and 12 state universities.
Here's how you can check your CUET-UG results online:
