CUET UG admit card 2022 phase 5 released; here's how to download

The (NTA) has finally released the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022, for the phase 5 exam. The was released on August 18. The exam for phase 5 of CUET UG 2022 is slated to be held between August 21-23. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 will be conducted in 259 cities and 489 examination centres, and a total of 210,000 students are expected to appear for the exam. CUET UG is being conducted for admission into all undergraduate courses in different colleges across the country. The exam is being held on the academic syllabus of Class 12.

NTA also clarified candidates about their reappearing schedule.

The notice said, "as intimated earlier, NTA has also received e-mails regarding digital glitches faced by individual candidates during previous phases. Some of the candidates have also represented Sociology, General Ability, and Sanskrit question papers. Such requests are also being examined on case-to-case basis using Audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. The requests, if found feasible, the candidates will be appearing in Phase 6."

The phase 6 of CUET UG 2022 is slated to be held from August 24 to August 30, 2022. Those candidates, who failed to appear in any of the exams conducted in the previous phase, can keep checking NTA's website for the latest information.