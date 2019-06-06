Extended deadline for Telangana Degree Course online admission ends today

Today is the last date for applying to the degree courses in The 2019 online application dates for degree courses in were earlier extended until June 6, 2019.



Eligible candidates can fill the online application registration form at dost.ccg.gov.in, Degree Online Services , (DOST). This portal helps you in choosing an undergraduate course with all the information for you to have. This online self-reporting system was introduced by The Telangana State Council of higher (TSCHE) from the academic year 2019-2020.

First list of allotment of seats will be released on June 10 and students will have to confirm their seats from june 10-June 15. This year, the TSCHE has increased the number of helpline centres to 92 and 10 DOST helpline centres have been established in 10 districts of the state.

Candidates are offered admission to courses like B.Com (Vocational), B.Com (Honours), BSW, BBM, BCA to name a few. Students who have passed their Intermediate examination from Telangana state board or any other equivalent exam are eligible to apply for DOST Admission.

A student can apply for six universities of Telangana through this portal by paying a registration fee of Rs 200. One can avail biometric authentication as well. Students need to register and complete the process of online application and gove web options on DOST.

Students can apply to the following universities of Telangana through the DOST Admission portal:

Osmania University

Palamuru University

Satavahana university

Telangana university

Kakatiya University and

Mahatma Gandhi University.

Information needed to apply for TS DOST Application Form 2019

1. You will need your Intermediate Hall Ticket Number and Aadhaar Card number. To pay registration fee, you will need your credit card or debit card or net banking facility.

2. You will also need a valid mobile number and a passport size photo.

3. If you are applying under any reservation, you will need your Caste Certification Number issued by MEESEVA.

4. Sports, NCC, NSS, CAP and PH scanned certificate copies will be needed in case of availing admission under special category

How to apply:

1. Applicants will first have to open the official website of DOST which is www.dost.cgg.gov.in

2. Next, one has to click on "Candidate Pre-Registration" tab

3. Now candidates have to enter all the relevant details in the space provided. Once, they have filled the details, they have to click on "Click for Aadhaar Authentication" button

4. After authentication, the candidates will recieve an OTP which they have to enter in the respective field and a DIST id will be created which will be displayed on the screen.

5. Next, candidates will have to make payment by using an online payment method and on completion of this step they will recieve a Transaction ID. candidates will have to fill in required deatils and they have to click on "Proceed to Payment on Option"

6. In the "Telangana DOST Application form 2019" candidates are required to fill all the details in the space provided

7. Candidates can review their details before submitting the form and take a printout of the TS Application form submitted