Deakin University's Indian teachers to get trained in Australia

"I want to really emphasise that these will not be a small cohort of staff employed in India, but Deakin staff who happen to be employed in India. That's not the same," Martin said

education | higher education | GIFT City

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

The Indian teaching faculty employed at the Deakin University campus in GIFT City will be expected to complete a graduate certificate on teaching and learning methods in higher education, within the first three years of their employment.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 19:37 IST

