DUET 2020: Delhi University entrance test from Sept 6; all you need to know

DUET 2020: admission tests will be held from September 6 to 11 for over 220,000 students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

“Keeping in view the academic interest of a large number of students, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD (now MoE) for conducting various entrance examinations in the month of September 2020,” NTA said in the public notice.

DU conducts entrance tests for all postgraduate courses and nine undergraduate courses, including BA (Honours) Humanities and Social Sciences, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, and BTech IT & Mathematical Innovations.

Around 140,000 students have applied for the entrance tests to various postgraduate courses while approximately 70,000 had applied for the nine entrance-based undergraduate courses. Around 14,000 students have applied for MPhil and PhD programmes. NTA has been conducting entrance tests for DU for since 2019.

DUET 2020 details

Entrance tests will be conducted across 24 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai and Mumbai.

The exams will be conducted online but students will have to go to the test centres

DU aspirants are likely to get DUET 2020 admit card in few days

Precautions amid pandemic

Hand-held metal detectors will be used for frisking candidates, which will be sanitised at regular intervals.

Admit cards will have specific bar codes, which will be scanned and rooms will be allotted to students accordingly

Each centre will have gloves and masks for all staff and students.

The exams will be conducted in three “two-hour” slots on all six days to reduce crowding.

About 50-60% reduction in the number of students per centre to ensure social distancing

Isolation rooms will be prepared for those feeling unwell