Delhi University likely to conduct entrance exams for UG students from 2019

Buckle yourself!



Your Class XII grades may not help you anymore.

Enrolling yourself for a seat in college won't be as easy as before. The DU board members now plan to hold entrance examination for admissions to all its undergraduate programmes (UG) starting next year i.e 2019.

So, for all those students planning to get a seat in DU college by adjusting their Class XII grades may now have to push further.

Although the details of the entrance-based system are yet to be out, the chances of its implementation are high.

"The admission committee panelling experts, college principals and university faculty are going to take up the matter with regard to the admission year 2019-20”, says DU Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi.

Along with this, the university is likely to seek help from (NTA) to extend its support to Jawaharlal Nehru University for conducting the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

Speaking on the role of NAT, Tyagi says that the admission committee would consider the possibility, according to TOI report

Possibilities for the introduction of the entrance examination could be to remove disparities in Class XII marks between the students from different board. Moreover, it would help in allowing more students to sit for the test as minimum eligibility will be kept low.

"The admission committee is going to take up the matter of entrance exams with regard to the admission process of 2019-20. The committee is an independent panel that has experts, college principals and faculty as members, VC Tyagi tells TOI.

Currently, the DU university conducts computer-based entrance tests for nine undergraduate and post-graduate programmes, while admission for a majority of UG courses is determined based on the scores achieved by the student in his/her best four subjects in Class XII examinations.