Delhi University UG courses application process likely to start May 24

DU Admission 2019: The Delhi University is all set to start its admission process for UG (undergraduate) students starting May 24, 2019, whereas the application process for PG courses is likely to begin on 21st May, 2019.The admission process was earlier expected to be available from May 20th, 2019. However, the date has been deferred due to the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
The Delhi University UG registration process for 2019 is likely to continue till May 31.
Delhi University is a prestigious institute of higher education in India and many top notch colleges like St Stephens, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shriram College of Commerce, Lady Shriram College etc are affiliated to it.
Every year, there's a huge rush among students to get into a Delhi University college and cut-offs are sky high, bordering on cent per cent for some institutes.For this year's academic session, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct entrance exams for various Delhi University courses
Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of the DU Admissions Committee tells Indian Express that the exam will only be for the courses for which entrance is already a mandate. Further, Gupta confirms that the pattern and syllabus for the exam will remain the same.
The Delhi University undergraduate admissions process will be online. For some courses, such as Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (IT and Mathematical Innovations), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, entrance tests will be conducted.
