Karnataka DTE results 2019 out on dte.kar.nic.in: Get direct download link

-
ALSO READ
DTE Karnataka Diploma revaluation result released on wptmangalore.org
DTE Maharashtra allotment list 2019 released: Here's what you must do next
Karnataka results HIGHLIGHTS: Siddaramaiah, Gundu Rao quit after poor show
Karnataka UGCET allotment result 2019 declared on kea.kar.nic.in, see steps
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019 out: Steps to get marks and more
-
DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Karnataka has declared the DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2019 on its official website - dte.kar.nic.in. Board of Technical Education (BTE) and DTE had conducted the diploma examinations in the months of November and December 2019
How to check Karnataka Diploma results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the Karnataka DTE official website - dte.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link to check the result
Step 3: Enter the required information and click on 'submit'
Step 4: The result will be displayed. Download the result for future reference
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019
Candidates who are not satisfied with their DTE Karnataka diploma results can apply for re-evaluation.
About DTE Karnataka
The Department of Technical Education (DTE) is a higher education governance body under the government of Kerala. It is a part of the higher education department and is managed by the Minister of Education.