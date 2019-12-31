Karnataka DTE results 2019 out on dte.kar.nic.in: Get direct download link

DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Karnataka has declared the DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2019 on its official website - dte.kar.nic.in. Board of Technical (BTE) and DTE had conducted the diploma examinations in the months of November and December 2019

How to check Karnataka Diploma results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka DTE official website - dte.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check the result

Step 3: Enter the required information and click on 'submit'

Step 4: The result will be displayed. Download the result for future reference





DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019



Candidates who are not satisfied with their DTE Karnataka diploma results can apply for re-evaluation.

About DTE Karnataka

The Department of Technical (DTE) is a higher governance body under the government of Kerala. It is a part of the department and is managed by the Minister of Education.