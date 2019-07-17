DTE Maharashtra allotment list 2019 released: Here's what you must do next

The Directorate of Technical (DTE) on Tuesday released the round 1 merit list for admission to first year of post-SSC Diploma Courses in engineering/technology for the academic year 2018-19 on its official website poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. Candidates can visit the website for check their DTE Round 1 result. The candidates who get allotted in the provisional list need to report to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) between Wednesday and Friday. DTE CAP 2 allotment process will start from July 22.

DTE Maharashtra round 1 merit list result:

1. Visit official website of DTE Maharashtra - poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

2. Click on the link which reads “DTE Maharashtra Round 1 provisional allotment list 2019”

3. It will direct to a new page of DTE Maharashtra website

4. Login with your DTE Maharashtra roll number and date of birth

5. DTE Maharashtra Round 1 provisional allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of the same

DTE Maharashtra provisional allotment list 2019: What candidates must know

1. Candidates who have been allotted the seat must report to ARC. They will not be allowed to participate in subsequent Rounds.

2. Candidates who have allotted other than their first preference and frozen their allotment in Round I through their login must

report to ARC. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

3. Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat by reporting to ARC for betterment.