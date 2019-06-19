Delhi University extends registration date till June 22; know entrance test

-
ALSO READ
DU Admission 2019 for UG courses may begin this week: All you need to know
DU Postgraduate 2019 admissions out: Know registration process, steps
Delhi University UG courses application process likely to start May 24
Delhi University 2019 UG admissions start today: How to apply online
DU SOL 2019 admissions: Delhi University starts five new online course
-
The Delhi University has started its admission process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate students for 2019-2020 session.
The date of registration for both UG, PG and other courses has been extended till June 22, 2019, according to the official website of the University of Delhi i.e du.ac.in or click here for direct link
Done with the registration? Confused about the entrance test schedule, cut-off lists? Here's a guide to help you keep up with DU's upcoming events
Here is the schedule for Delhi University 2019 cut-off list
First cut-off list : June 20, 2019
econd cut-off list: June 25, 2019
Third cut-off list: June 29, 2019
Fourth cut-off list: July 4, 2019
Fifth cut-off list: June 9, 2019
As per the notification from DU's official website, entrance exams dates for Undergraduate/ Postgraduate/ MPhil/ PhD courses will be held between 30th June, 2019 to 6th July, 2019.
Click here for direct link to the PDF
This year, teh entrance test for Undergraduare courses will be conucted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For more information on Delhi University admission process, visit official website of the University of Delhi.