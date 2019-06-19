Delhi University extends registration date till June 22; know entrance test

The has started its admission process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate students for 2019-2020 session.

The date of registration for both UG, PG and other courses has been extended till June 22, 2019, according to the official website of the i.e du.ac.in or click here for direct link

Done with the registration? Confused about the entrance test schedule, cut-off lists? Here's a guide to help you keep up with DU's upcoming events

cut-off list 2019: All you need to know



Here is the schedule for 2019 cut-off list



First cut-off list : June 20, 2019



econd cut-off list: June 25, 2019



Third cut-off list: June 29, 2019



Fourth cut-off list: July 4, 2019



Fifth cut-off list: June 9, 2019



As per the notification from DU's official website, entrance exams dates for Undergraduate/ Postgraduate/ MPhil/ PhD courses will be held between 30th June, 2019 to 6th July, 2019.

This year, teh entrance test for Undergraduare courses will be conucted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For more information on process, visit official website of the