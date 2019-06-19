JUST IN
Delhi University extends registration date till June 22; know entrance test

The date of registration for both UG, PG and other courses has been extended till June 22, 2019, according to University of Delhi official website

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

The Delhi University has started its admission process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate students for 2019-2020 session.

The date of registration for both UG, PG and other courses has been extended till June 22, 2019, according to the official website of the University of Delhi i.e du.ac.in or click here for direct link

Done with the registration? Confused about the entrance test schedule, cut-off lists? Here's a guide to help you keep up with DU's upcoming events

Delhi University cut-off list 2019: All you need to know

Here is the schedule for Delhi University 2019 cut-off list

First cut-off list : June 20, 2019

econd cut-off list: June 25, 2019

Third cut-off list: June 29, 2019

Fourth cut-off list: July 4, 2019

Fifth cut-off list: June 9, 2019

As per the notification from DU's official website, entrance exams dates for Undergraduate/ Postgraduate/ MPhil/ PhD courses will be held between 30th June, 2019 to 6th July, 2019.

Here is the schedule for online entrance examinations for UF/PG/M.Phil/Ph.D courses for 2019

Click here for direct link to the PDF


This year, teh entrance test for Undergraduare courses will be conucted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For more information on Delhi University admission process, visit official website of the University of Delhi.
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 07:09 IST

