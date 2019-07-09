DU 3rd cut-off released: List of seats still available in top DU colleges

admissions 2019, cut-off list 2019: on Monday announced its third cut-off list for undergraduate courses with a marginal decline in scores required for admission, as seats are still up for grabs in the North Campus colleges for courses such as BA (Honours) Economics, BCom (Honours) and science stream for general-category aspirants.

In many of the North Campus colleges, seats are still available under the BA (Honours) Economics courses in the unreserved category. Most of the combinations under BA programme are closed apart from Philosophy and Psychology, English and History, and Philosophy and Political Science, among others.

According to the data shared by DU, 43,854 admissions have taken place after 778 withdrawals since the beginning of the admission process.

The number of cancellations since the second cut-off stands at 3,082. This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS (economically weaker sections) category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.

All you need to know about 3rd cut-off list of prominent DU colleges

Hindu college 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 98%

BA (Honours) English: Admission closed

BA (Honours) Hindi: Admission closed

BA (Honours) History: Admission closed

BSc (Honours) Zoology: 96.33%

BSc (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry: 96%

Hansraj College 3rd cut-off list: Seats still up for grab

BSc (Honours) Botany: 93.33%

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.75%

Miranda House 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: Cut-off remains at 97.75%

BA (Honours) Sociology: 96.25%

BA (Honours) Geography: 97.50%

Daulat Ram College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) English: 94.75%

BA (Honours) History: 94.75%

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 3rd cut-off list

BCom (Honours): 97.75% for the unreserved category while the admissions are closed for the EWS category.

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) 3rd cut-off list

BCom (Honours): 97.75%

Kamala Nehru College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Journalism: 95%

BA (Honours) Economics: 95.75%

Gargi College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Hons) English: 95.50%

BCom: 95%

BCom (Honours): 96.25%

Kirori Mal College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.50%

BA (Honours) English: 96%

BCom: 97%

BCom (Honours): 97%

Ramjas College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.50%

BA (Honours) English: 96%

BA (Hons) Hindi: 88.25%

BA (Honours) History: 96.25%

BCom: 97%

BCom (Honours): 96.75%

Indraprastha College For Women 3rd cut-off list



BA (Honours) Economics: 96.50%

BA (Hons) Geography: 95.25%

BA (Honours) History: 94.75%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 96.25%

Zakir Hussain College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Hons) Philosophy: 87.00%

BA (Hons) Psychology: 95.50%

BCom: 92.50%

BCom (Honours): 92.50%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 96.50%

BA (Honours) English: 94.50%

BA (Hons) Geography: 93.50%

BCom: 95%

BCom (Honours): 96.25%

Dyal Singh College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 95%

BA (Honours) English: 92%

BA (Hons) Philosophy: 87%

BCom: 93.50%

BCom (Honours): 95%

Deshbandu College 3rd cut-off list



BA (Honours) English: 91.50%

BA (Honours) History: 87.00%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 89%

BCom (Hons): 94.50%

Satyawati College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) English: 92.50%

BCom: 92%

BCom (Honours): 94%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97%

BA (Honours) English: 95%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 96%

BCom: 95.75%

BCom (Honours): 96.50%

Deshbandhu College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) English: 91.50%

BA (Honours) History: 87%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 89%

BCom (Honours): 94.50

Sri Aurobindo College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) English: 91.%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 88.75%

Rajdhani College 3rd cut-off list



BA (Hons) Political Science: 92%

BCom (Honours): 94.00%

Jesus and Mary College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) History: 93.75%

BSc Mathematics (Hons): 94.75%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 96.25%

BA (Hons) Sociology: 94.25%

PGDAV College 3rd cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 95%

BA (Honours) English: 91.5%

BA (Honours) History: 88%

BCom: 92%

BCom (Honours): 93.5%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD) 3rd cut-off list

BSc Physical Science (Electronics): 88.33

BA (Honours) English: 94.5%

BCom (Honours): 95.75%

Please note: All the cut-offs mentioned are for the General Category.

Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for 2019

— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.

— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.

— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.



