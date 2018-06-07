DU admissions 2018: Registrations for UG courses close today, apply now

The Delhi University online registration for undergraduate students would close today at 6 pm, according to their website.

The cut-offs will be published on the centralised admission portal admission.du.ac.in on June 19, June 25, June 30, July 6 and July 12.

More than 300,000 students have registered for about 55,000 seats in undergraduate courses (merit and entrance-based). The varsity has, for now, announced a total of five cut-offs with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19, 2018, IANS reported.

A total of 338,893 aspirants had registered on the portal till Tuesday afternoon. Out of these, 242,439 candidates registered for merit-based courses while the remaining applied for entrance-based courses, Press Trust of India reported.

There are a number of courses for which one required to take an entrance test, such as BA (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, BTech, five-year integrated journalism course, etc.

Of the total registrations, 153,754 were of male candidates and 131,381 of female candidates, while 80 registered as 'others'.

A DU official predicted the total registrations will overshoot last year's figure. Last year about 330,000 candidates registered for the merit-based courses, out of whom 220,000 million completed the registration process by making the payment, reported IANS.

"The number will pick up in the remaining days. In fact, it's already gaining speed. We expect the total paid registrations to be around 240,000 this time (for merit-based courses), exceeding last year's 220,000," a member of the admission committee told IANS.

The online registration process for the undergraduate courses started on May 15. Unlike last year, it was begun the same day for both merit-based and entrance-based courses.

After the registration process is over, the candidates (merit-based) will have to check the cut-offs to know whether they are eligible to take admission in colleges of their choice or not. The schedule for entrance tests will be announced separately by the colleges.

Although the varsity has provisioned for five cut-offs in total, it may opt to issue more depending on the availability of vacant seats.

Here is the full schedule of the UG admission procedure (merit and entrance based admissions):



