DU cut-off list 2019: Delhi University colleges release first cut-off list

DU cut-off lists 2019: Several colleges affiliated to the Delhi University (DU) have released their first cut-off lists for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses. The Delhi University colleges which have announced the first cut-off include Kirori Mal College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Dyal Singh, Satyavati College and Shivaji College.

Most sought after colleges like Hindu, Ramjas, SRCC, LSR, Hansraj and Miranda House are also expected to release their cut-off lists today.

The cut-off lists announced today have been announced by the respective colleges. Delhi University is expected to release the cut-off list tomorrow (June 28, 2019) on its official website.

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee for first cut-off list based admission will be done from June 28 to July 1 (except Sunday).

North-campus based St. Stephens College released its first cut-off two days earlier.

Kirori Mal College has announced a cut-off of above 97 per cent for admissions to popular courses like BA English (Hons.), BA Economics (Hons.) and B.Com (Hons.).

According to reports, this year, the DU cut-off percentage is unlikely to dip for most popular courses. In fact, the cut-off is expected to rise by 0.5 to 1 percentage points.

Delhi University is among the biggest universities in India. It was set up in 1922 and has 77 affiliated colleges and five other institutions spread across the city.



