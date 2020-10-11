DU cut-off list 2020 of top 8 Delhi University colleges: Subject-wise list

-
DU cut-off list 2020: Delhi University on Saturday announced first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses, with the Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses while Shri Ram College of Commerce set two of its most well-known courses - Economics and BCom at 99 per cent and 99.5 per cent.
The cut-off lists dictate the minimum score in high-school tests required for admission to these colleges.
Know DU first cut-off list of prominent colleges (Commerce stream)
Top 10 DU colleges for Arts: First cut off list
1. Lady Shri Ram College For Women
Here's the DU cut-off list (course-wise) for general category
B.A Programme (Economics + History): 99%
B.A Programme (Economics + Mathematics): 97.75%
B.A Programme (Economics + Political Science): 99.25%
B.A Programme (History + Political Science): 99%
B.A Programme (Political Science + Psychology): 99%
2. Hindu College 1st Cut off List 2020
Here's the DU cut-off list (course-wise) for general category
B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics: 99.25%
B.Sc (Hons.) Botany: 97%
B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry: 98.33%
B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics: 99%
B.Sc (Hons.) Physics: 99.33%
B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology: 97.33%
B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry: 97.33%
B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronic: 97%
B.A. (Hons.) Economics: 99.25%
B.A. (Hons.) English: 98.5%
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi: 92%
B.A. (Hons.) History: 98.75%
BA (H) Philosophy: 97%
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science: 99.5%
BA (H) Sanskrit: 78.5%
BA (H) Sociology: 98.75%
B.Com (Hons.): 99.25%
3. SRCC 1st Cut off List
Here's the DU cut-off list (course-wise) for general category
SRCC, DU's top college for Commerce courses has released its cut off. SRCC only offers two courses - B.Com Hons and BA Economics Hons program. The cut off for B.Com (H) if set at 99.5%. Cut off for SRCC Economics (H) program is 99%.
4. Miranda House 2020 cut off list
Here's the DU cut-off list (course-wise) for general category
BA (Hons) Bengali: 70%
BA (Hons) Economics: 98.75%
BA (Hons) English: 99%
BA (Hons) Geography: 98.5%
BA (Hons) Hindi: 92%
BA (Hons) History: 98.75%
BA (Hons) Philosophy: 97%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 99%
BA (Hons) Sanskrit: 75%
BA (Hons) Sociology: 98.5%
BA (Hons) Botany: 97%
BA (Hons) Chemistry: 97.33%
BA (Hons) Mathematics: 98.75%
BA (Hons) Physics: 98%
BA (Hons) Zoology: 97.67%
5. Hansraj College
Here's the DU cut-off list (course-wise) for general category
BA (Hons) Economics: 98.75%
BA (Hons) English: 98%
BA (Hons) Hindi: 90%
BA (Hons) History: 97.5%
BA (Hons) Philosophy: 96.5%
BA (Hons) Sanskrit: 72%
BBA (Hons) Botany: 95%
BA (Hons) Chemistry: 97%
BA (Hons) Mathematics: 96.75%
BA (Hons) Physics: 98.33%
BA (Hons) Zoology: 96.66%
6. Shri Ram College of Commerce (for Economics)
Here's the DU cut-off list (course-wise) for general category
7. Jesus & Mary College
Here's the DU cut-off list (course-wise) for general category
BA (Hons) Economics: 98.75%
BA (Hons) English: 98%
BA (Hons) Hindi: 90%
BA (Hons) History: 97.5%
BA (Hons) Philosophy: 96.5%
BA (Hons) Sanskrit: 72%
BBA (Hons) Botany: 95%
BA (Hons) Chemistry: 97%
BA (Hons) Mathematics: 96.75%
BA (Hons) Physics: 98.33%
BA (Hons) Zoology: 96.66%
BCOM honour: 76.75%
Cut-off for St Stephens’
Here's the cut-off list (course-wise) for general category in best four subjects
BA (Hons) Economics
Commerce: 99.25%
Humanities: 98.75%
Science:98%
Rider: Mathematics: 95%
BA (Hons) History
Commerce: 99%
Humanities: 98.25%
Science: 99%
BA (Hons) Philosophy
Commerce: 98%
Humanities: 98.75%
Science: 97%
BA Programme
Commerce: 99%
Humanities: 98%
Science: 99%
BSc Programme with Computer Science
PCM OR PMC%: 97.67%
BA (Hons) English
Commerce: 99%
Humanities: 98.75%
Science: 98.75%
Rider: English core 90% or Elective English 85%
How are Delhi University cut-offs released
The cut-offs released by DU are on the basis of the best of four marks obtained in class 12 board exams. The best of four formulae include one language subject, one core subject (if applicable), and rest two subjects based on the highest marks scored in board exams.
Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU admissions 2019
— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.
— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.
— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.
