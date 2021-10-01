DU first cut-off list: JMC announces 100% Psychology, 98.5% For Economics

-
-
Delhi University colleges have been releasing their first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Friday
Students can check the course-wise cut-off list for constituent colleges of the University at du.ac.in
Admissions against the first cut-off list will begin on October 4 and will be completed on October 8. It will be the last date for candidates to make their payments. The entire admission process will be conducted online.
The cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as over 70,000 students students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time.
More than 400,000 candiidates registered to take admission in Delhi University.
Jesus and Mary College's first cut-off list has been announced and has asked 100 per cent for BA (Hons) Psychology programme. The college has announced 99 per cent for English (Hons) programme for Commerce stream,while for Economics (Hons) cut off is 98.5 per cent and B.Com (Hons) cut off is 98 per cent.
Hansraj College has also released the first cut-off list for 2021. The cut-off for Computer Science (Hons) is 100 per cent, followed closely by Economics (Hons) and B.Com (Hons) at 99.75 per cent.
For admission to BA Economics at Aryabhatta College, the cut-off is 98 per cent and for Psychology, it is 98.5 per cent.
Deshbandhu College has released its first cut-off list with highest cutfor B.A Physics with 98 per cent, followed by Economics (Hons), B.Com Hons (Hons).
