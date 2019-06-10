DU PG Admission 2019: Registration for postgraduate entrance test starts

has released the dates of entrance examination for the varsity's post-graduate, undergraduate, MPhil and PhD courses. The National testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance exams this yeear.

"Entrance exams dates for Undergraduate/Postgraduate/MPhil/PhD courses: 30th June, 2019 - 6th July, 2019," the website notification says.

Online registration process for PG courses it will end on June 17, 2019 while for UG courses it will end on June 14.

While admissions to most of the courses are merit-based, there are some courses for which entrance examinations are conducted. The registration process for admission to all the programs will be 'completely online' for all categories and quota. Eligible candidates can fill the application form and pay the required fees online at www.du.ac.in





DU PG admissions 2019: Eligibility



Educational qualification: Candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the entrance examination.

Age limit: There is no prescribed age limit for the PG courses. For details, please check the official notification.

DU PG admissions 2019: Date and time

The online registration process has begun on June 3 in the official website. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on the third week of June and the result for the same will be announced in the fourth week of June. After clearing the written exam, students will be eligible for the group discussion and/or personal interview round to be conducted in the fourth week of June.

First admission list will be released in the first week of July and the classes will commencement of from the second week of July, according to the official notification.

DU PG application fee 2019

Fee for unreserved/OBC - Rs 750/- per course

Fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs 300/- per course

Note: Registration fee will be paid only through the online mode.

Mode of selection for PG courses

There are two modes of admission for postgraduate courses in all the Departments of One is via merit basis while the other is through entrance examination/interview and group discussion (if necessary)

Steps you need to follow to register for PG admissions:

Step 1: Go to the official website of University of Delhi or click here for direct link

Step 2: . Click on the 'PG Online Registration is now OPEN!!'

Step 3: Follow the necessary steps

The portal will guide you to all imortant informations, dates and student greviences number

Step 4: On the right side of the page, go to the 'Please Login Here' box to register

Step 5: Click on the 'New User Registration' or click here for direct link

Step 6: Fill up all the necessary details

Step 7: Click on 'Register' tab given on the bottom page

The advises all applicants seeking admission to read the contents of the Bulletin of Information carefully

Things you need to remember:

Applicants are to apply for a seperate Application form for each course

Only a single candidate can apply from a registration

Documents needed during registration process:

Passport size photograph, maximum size 50KB and dimensions 100px (min. width) X 130px (min. height)

Scanned Signature, maximum size 50KB and dimensions 140px (min. width) X 60px (min. height)

A valid ID Proof (self attested). It can be any of the following documents: Aadhaar Card / Voter’s Identity Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving License

Class 10th Certificate as Date of Birth proof, max size 100KB. Caste Certificate, max size 100KB.