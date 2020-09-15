Education ministry releases 8-week alternative academic calendar amid Covid

Minister on Tuesday released alternative academic calendars for the next eight weeks to engage students keeping at home due to Covid-19.

The alternative academic calendars for students, parents and teachers for all the classes I-XII has been developed by the under the guidance of the Ministry of Education, the statement said.

Alternative Academic Calendar (AAC) for four weeks and next eight weeks for primary and upper primary stages had already been released. AAC for secondary and higher secondary stages for four week had also been released earlier by the Union Minister of

"The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home," said Pokhriyal in a virtual ceremony to release the calendars.

Highlighting the non-availability of internet facility, the minister said calender will guide teachers to help parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice call.