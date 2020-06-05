Education shifts online, leaving behind a disadvantaged segment of students

Every morning at 6, a soft aroma fills their one-room house in Malviya Nagar in Delhi as Sangeeta Kumari, 14, prepares tea for her parents. Her parents are sanitation workers and their day, which involves sweeping the city’s streets, is usually long. In Gurugram, some 25 km away, Shruti Sinha, also 14, wakes up an hour after Sangeeta when her mother, a teacher, brings her a glass of warm milk and some biscuits.

Sangeeta and Shruti have several plans for their future. Both are ambitious. Both are students struggling with new modes of studies forced on them by the ...