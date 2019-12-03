Excellent or poor? Here's how to read the ratings of business schools

The methodology for the Business Standard B-School Survey uses a combination of self-audit by the institutes and an external rating by industry. The final ranking of the business schools that have participated this year has been obtained by arriving at a weighted composite score comprising the audit index and the perception index.

The audit index is calculated on the basis of a self-audit (with suitable back-checks) by the B-schools on six different parameters. The perception index is a weighted score arrived at by merging ratings obtained from the industry — alumni and HR ...