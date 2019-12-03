Faculty hiring to research culture: Some challenges B-schools in India face

Business schools are considered to be the Holy Grail for those lakhs of students who wish to gain an entry into the corporate world, leading to a prosperous future (or at least a high-paying first job!). With India being among the few economies in the world which are still growing, businesses will need to expand and will require skilled managers who can lead organizations into the future.

However, indications are that management education is fighting to stay relevant in the contemporary business scenario. With the business environment being volatile and complicated and evolving ...