SC verdict on UGC, Final Year Exams 2020: Top developments on the hearing

The Supreme Court today resumed hearing the arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the July 6 circular of the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandating to conduct the final term exams by the end of September. So far, there has been no decision on the final year examinations. Himachal Pradesh HC has allowed a stay in the final year examinations, pending the SC decision on the matter. In another case, SC yesterday rejected the plea to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 entrance examinations, citing that the careers of the students cannot be played with. The hearing is expected to be taken up in the first half.

Here are top developments on the SC hearing



* Final Year Exams 2020: Himachal Pradesh HC puts stay on exams

Himachal Pradesh High Court has put a stay order on exams until the orders of the Supreme Court of India is pronounced in the matter. The Himachal Pradesh University Final Year Exams have also been postponed, which were to begin today.

* Arvind Datar, senior counsel for Maharashtra, raises the point of lack to access for all students to online

Datar: The recommendations of the expert committee itself stated that if the severity of the situation does not abate, the students could be evaluated on internal marks.



"If a central institute of international repute like IIT can issue degrees without conducting the final exams, why can't we", said Datar.





Students are facing difficulties in giving exams: Senior advocate representing Delhi



Delhi tells SC that out of 8 state universities six have completed exams. But students are faced with handicaps for offline or online exams. Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan representing Delhi.