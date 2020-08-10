Delhi tells SC it's cancelling exams in state univs for Covid-19: Report

The has cancelled all online and offline semester this year, including finals, in universities it runs, said a legal website on Monday.

The told the about its decision in a reply to a petition challenging Grants Commission guidelines mandating conduct of final year by September 30.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government directed state universities to cancel all on July 11 citing the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the government further informed the apex court that the universities were asked to devise alternative assessment measures to promote students of intermediary semesters and grant degrees to students of final semesters.

As per Live Law website, the government in its affidavit before the said that the decision was taken by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister/Higher and Technical Minister of NCT of Delhi in view of extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic. In its affidavit, the government said that students had no access to study materials and college libraries were closed.

As per the Affidavit GGSIP has around 27,000 final year students and devising mechanism for assessment to award marks to final year student



The state universities under the include the National Law University, NLU, Delhi Technological University, DTU, Ambedkar University, AU, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Netaji Subhas of Technology, NSUT, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women and others.

Separately, the Maharashtra government also informed the that after long deliberation its State Disaster Management Authority has taken a 'conscious decision' to not hold final year exams in professional and non-professional courses due to Covid-19.



