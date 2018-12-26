GATE 2019: IIT-Madras releases exam schedule; admit card to be out on Jan 4

IIT-Madras has released the the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 exam. The IIT-M will be conducting the exam on February 2, 3 9 and 10. The exam will be held in two sessions-Forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit cards for 2019 will be relased on January 4 and the result will be out on March 16.

This time, Statistics subject has been added in 2019, reports DNA India.



Click here to know the detail of exam schedule for GATE 2019







SOURCE: http:// iitm.ac.in/