GATE 2019: IIT-Madras releases exam schedule; admit card to be out on Jan 4

GATE 2019 exam result will be out on March 16, 2019.

BS Web Team 

gate 2019

IIT-Madras has released the the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 exam. The IIT-M will be conducting the exam on February 2, 3 9 and 10. The exam will be held in two sessions-Forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit cards for GATE 2019 will be relased on January 4 and the result will be out on March 16.

This time, Statistics subject has been added in GATE 2019, reports DNA India.

SOURCE: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/
First Published: Wed, December 26 2018. 15:45 IST

