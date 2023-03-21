GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release scorecard today at official website

-
-
The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be released today (March 21, 2023) by Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Those who wrote the GATE 2023 Exam in February can download their scores. The GATE Scorecard 2023 will be available on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in after 5 p.m..
GATE 2023 Scorecard: Details inside
To download their scorecards, candidates would need to sign in to the portal on gate.iitk.ac.in.
The scorecard can be downloaded for free by GATE candidates until May 31, 2023. To access the scorecard after May 31, candidates will be required to pay Rs 500. The GATE 2023 Examination was held on February 4, 5, and 12, 2023, respectively. Approx 6.7 lakh candidates enrolled for GATE 2023. A total of 5.17 lakh people applied for the exam.
On March 16, 2023, the GATE Result for 2023 was released.
As many as 18 per cent of the candidates, around 1 lakh, were selected to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE Exam. Candidates can refer to the direct link and steps here once the scorecard is released.
GATE 2023 Scorecard: Details to download
There are 3 simple steps to download the GATE 2023 scoreboard:
1. Go to the official gate website at iitk.ac.in.
2. On the homepage, click the "login" button and use your credentials to log in.
3. Your GATE 2023 Scorecard will now appear on your screen. Save the scorecard for later use.
On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, the GATE 2023 Exam was held over eight sessions and covered 29 topics. Postgraduate engineering and sciences programs, as well as engineering positions in public sector businesses, use this nationally recognized entrance exam for admission.
On behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) Gate, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education of the Government of India, the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore and seven older IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati, and Roorkee) jointly administer the GATE exam.
