GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release scorecard today at official website

The 2023 Scorecard will be released today (March 21, 2023) by Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Those who wrote the 2023 Exam in February can download their scores. The Scorecard 2023 will be available on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in after 5 p.m..

On March 16, 2023, the GATE result was released by .

GATE 2023 Scorecard: Details inside

To download their scorecards, candidates would need to sign in to the portal on gate.iitk.ac.in.

The scorecard can be downloaded for free by GATE candidates until May 31, 2023. To access the scorecard after May 31, candidates will be required to pay Rs 500. The GATE 2023 Examination was held on February 4, 5, and 12, 2023, respectively. Approx 6.7 lakh candidates enrolled for GATE 2023. A total of 5.17 lakh people applied for the exam.

As many as 18 per cent of the candidates, around 1 lakh, were selected to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE Exam. Candidates can refer to the direct link and steps here once the scorecard is released.