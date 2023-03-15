GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur likely to release GATE result tomorrow

Results for the Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering (GATE) are expected to be released tomorrow, March 16, 2023, by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K). The Exam was held from February 5 to February 13, 2023. On February 15, 2023, the response sheets were made available, and on February 21, 2023, the Answer Key was made available.

Follow these steps below to check your GATE scores from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, for those who took the GATE exam in 2023.

What is GATE?

GATE in Engineering is an all-India test managed in eight areas of the nation. The GATE Committee comprises faculty members from the Indian Institute of Science and seven other IITs. It administers the test on behalf of the Department of Education, the National Coordinating Board, and the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

Multiple PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) use the GATE scorecard to hire candidates for high-profile positions at Indian Oil, GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum, etc.

GATE Result 2023: Release Date and Time

The official schedule indicates that the GATE 2023 result will be released on March 16.

The officials have not yet announced the time of the result. However, based on previous patterns, the GATE Result will likely be announced in the second half of the day. The official schedule indicates that the GATE 2023 scorecards will be made available on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in on March 21, 2023.