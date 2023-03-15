GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur likely to release GATE result tomorrow

-
Results for the Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering (GATE) are expected to be released tomorrow, March 16, 2023, by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K). The GATE Exam was held from February 5 to February 13, 2023. On February 15, 2023, the GATE response sheets were made available, and on February 21, 2023, the GATE Answer Key was made available.
Follow these steps below to check your GATE scores from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, for those who took the GATE exam in 2023.
What is GATE?
GATE in Engineering is an all-India test managed in eight areas of the nation. The GATE Committee comprises faculty members from the Indian Institute of Science and seven other IITs. It administers the test on behalf of the Department of Education, the National Coordinating Board, and the Ministry of Human Resources Development.
Multiple PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) use the GATE scorecard to hire candidates for high-profile positions at Indian Oil, GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum, etc.
GATE Result 2023: Release Date and Time
The official schedule indicates that the GATE 2023 result will be released on March 16.
The officials have not yet announced the time of the result. However, based on previous patterns, the GATE Result will likely be announced in the second half of the day. The official schedule indicates that the GATE 2023 scorecards will be made available on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in on March 21, 2023.
GATE Result 2023: Scoreboard
The cut-off marks determine candidates' final GATE scores. The raw or normalised marks are typically considered when calculating the total GATE scores. For subjects that are taught in a single session, raw marks are used to calculate GATE scores, for subjects that are taught in multiple sessions, raw scores are used.
In order to ensure that the GATE scores are calculated fairly and that the difficulty levels of the two sessions are taken into account equally, the concerned authorities normalise the scores, which are based on a scale of one to 100.
The GATE scores are used to apply for various positions, such as senior research officer (S&T) in the Indian government's cabinet secretariat, senior telephone field agent, and senior researcher officer (crypto), among other things.
