Gauhati University likely to release GU PG Merit List 2019 on gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019: The Gauhati University is expected to release the GU PG Merit List 2019 for admission to affiliated colleges on Monday on its official website gauhati.ac.in. The merit list 2019 for postgraduate admissions to colleges affiliated to Gauhati University will be available for download on the official website of Gauhati University only.



The GU PG Merit List 2019 will be released in the PDF format.



Students seeking to secure admission to the univarsity are advised to keep checking the Gauhati University website for latest information and updates. The GU PG Merit List 2019 was scheduled to be released yesterday (July 28, 2019) but the Gauhati University changed the date later in the evening.



After the merit list is released, a direct link to Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019 will be activated on the website using which candidates will be able to access the GU PG Merit List 2019 for PG Admissions 2019. Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019 will be declared separately for different courses offered by the affiliated colleges, according to the official notification from the university.

How to check Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019

Go to the official website of Gauhati University gauhati.ac.in

On the homepage, look for ‘PG Admissions 2019’ tab and click on it

You will be redirected to a new page i.e. the Merit List 2019

Scroll Down to check the PG Admission Merit List 2019

Now you need to choose the course you seek admission to

Download GU PG Merit List 2019 and take a print out for admission process

About Gauhati University

Established in 1948, the University of Gauhati is the oldest and one of the most renowned universities in North East India. It is accredited grade ‘A’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The varsity is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.