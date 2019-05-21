JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

IIM Jammu sees a 10% rise in pay packages, bags highest CTC of Rs 20 lakh
Business Standard

GSEB class 10th results 2019 declared: Here's how to check marks

The result will be declared on its official website, www.gseb.org

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

UPTET 2018 results out; steps to apply for 69,000 assistant teachers posts

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the Gujarat 10th Result 2019 at 8 am Tuesday on its official website, www.gseb.org.The result will be online once declared.

7.5 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10th exam this year. So far, the Gujarat Board has released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019, GSEB HSC Result 2019 on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9.

At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official website, www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GSEB SSC Result 2019 link

Step 3: On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Step 4: Enter asked credentials

Step 5: Download the result
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements