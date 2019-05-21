GSEB class 10th results 2019 declared: Here's how to check marks

Board has released the 2019 at 8 am Tuesday on its official website, www.gseb.org.The result will be online once declared.

7.5 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10th exam this year. So far, the Gujarat Board has released the 12th Science result 2019, HSC Result 2019 on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9.

At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official website, www. org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link

Step 3: On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Step 4: Enter asked credentials

Step 5: Download the result