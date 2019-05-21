GSEB class 10th results 2019 declared: Here's how to check marks

-
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the Gujarat 10th Result 2019 at 8 am Tuesday on its official website, www.gseb.org.The result will be online once declared.
7.5 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10th exam this year. So far, the Gujarat Board has released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019, GSEB HSC Result 2019 on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9.
At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-
Step 1: Go to the official website, www.gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on GSEB SSC Result 2019 link
Step 3: On the new page, the link of the result page will be available
Step 4: Enter asked credentials
Step 5: Download the result