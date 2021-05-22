Govt to meet on Sunday to decide on conducting Class 12, entrance exams

The Indian government will conduct a high-level virtual meeting on Sunday (23 May, 2021) to decide whether to conduct examinations for class XII as well as entrance examinations for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses amid the Covid pandemic.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Secretaries in this regards. (1/4)

The meeting will be chaired by the defence minister Rajnath Singh and will be attended by the minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the women and child development minister Smriti Irani and the information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar. ministers of all states and UTs, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards will also be in attendance.

Ministe for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the Department of School Education & Literacy, the Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were exploring all possible options for conducting examinations.

Class 12th Board exams have already been postponed once, with CBSE yet to decide on a suitable timeline for conducting the exams. The exams for Class 10th have been cancelled this year. India has indefinitely postponed the countrywide entrance examinations to engineering and medical colleges, with dates for both yet to be announced.

While daily new Covid-19 cases have fallen, most states and UTs are yet to lift lockdown and curfew restrictions. India continues to deal with a shortage of essential medical supplies and Covid-19 vaccines, further complicating the prospect of a gradual return to normalcy.

Besides holding meetings with the education secretaries of states and UTs and his fellow cabinet ministers, the education minister Pokhriyal Nishank has also invited suggestions from the public on Twitter about conducting examinations amid the pandemic.