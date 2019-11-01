GPAT 2020 registration process begins: Know important dates, steps to apply

-
ALSO READ
Taking JEE Main 2020 exam? Read these eight rule changes on jeemain.nic.in
JEE Mains registration 2020 begins on jeemain.nic.in: How to apply online
JEE Main 2020 registration: Today is last date to apply; check details here
NTA NET result 2019 declared on ntanet.nic.in: Steps to download marks
Today is last day to challenge NEET answer key 2019, make form corrections
-
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration procedure for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on its official website. NTA will conduct GPAT 2020 on January 24. The registration process for GPAT 2020 will conclude on November 30. GPAT is a three-hour computer-based online test, which is conducted in a single session. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges.
GPAT 2020: How to apply online
Step 1: Visit official website - ntagpat.nic.in
Step 2: Fill in necessary details. Do remember to note down the 'application number'
Step 3: Pay the fee
Step 4: Take a print out and keep it for future reference
Step 5: Choose the city for giving GPAT-2020 exam
GPAT important dates
Last date for registration: November 30, 2019
Admit Card: December 24 onwards
Dates of Examination: January 24, 2020
GPAT Result: February 3, 2020
About NTA:
National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.
About GPAT
GPAT is a national level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programmes. This test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the M.Pharm.