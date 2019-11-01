GPAT 2020 registration process begins: Know important dates, steps to apply

The (NTA) has begun the registration procedure for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on its official website. NTA will conduct GPAT 2020 on January 24. The registration process for GPAT 2020 will conclude on November 30. GPAT is a three-hour computer-based online test, which is conducted in a single session. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges.

GPAT 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit official website - ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in necessary details. Do remember to note down the 'application number'

Step 3: Pay the fee

Step 4: Take a print out and keep it for future reference

Step 5: Choose the city for giving GPAT-2020 exam

GPAT important dates

Last date for registration: November 30, 2019

Admit Card: December 24 onwards

Dates of Examination: January 24, 2020

GPAT Result: February 3, 2020

About NTA:

(NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

About GPAT

GPAT is a national level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programmes. This test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the M.Pharm.