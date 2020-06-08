GSEB SSC result 2020 date: Gujarat Board to announce marks tomorrow at 8 am

GSEB SSC result 2020: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB SSC result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 8 am. Once the GSEB 10th result is announced, students can visit the official webiste - gseb.org or check their score here. Gujarat Board commenced the class 10 examination from March 5 to 17, 2020, at various centres actoss the state.

Gujarat SSC result 2020: Here are steps to check your results

Step 1: Go to the GSEB official website gseb.org

— On the homepage, enter your 7 digits seat no. in the given blank space

— Click on the 'Go' button

— The page will direct you to your result

— Download or take a print out of your result for future reference

The results have been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. This year approximately 1.1 million candidates appeared for the SSC exam, which was carried out in 1,548 centres across the state.