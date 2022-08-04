Gujarat Board announces 12th supply result; 62.72% from general stream pass

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (GSHSEB) on Thursday declared the supplementary for Class 12 General and Science streams, wherein only 29.29 per cent students from the science stream were able to successfully clear their exam.

While a total of 14,039 students had registered for the HSC Science supplementary exam, only 12,250 appeared for it, and a meager 29.29 per cent or 3,588 students passed the exam.

As for the HSC general stream supplementary 2022 exam, 41,167 students had registered and as many as 37,457 students had appeared for it. Of those who appeared in the supplementary exam, 62.72 per cent or 23,494 students successfully cleared it.

The students who appeared for the Board HSC supplementary exam 2022 can check their result on the official website of the board: gseb.org.

To download the HSC supplementary exam result, follow the basic steps given below:



Go to the official website of board: gseb.org Click on ‘GSEB HSC result 2022’ link on the homepage Enter your roll number and press the ‘submit’ button on the screen The GSEB class 12 supplementary result for the entered roll number will be displayed on the screen Click on the download button and take a print out of the same

As per the norm, to pass the GSEB Class 12 board exam, students must secure at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects.

The students who receive an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in any subject have to appear for Gujarat Board supplementary or compartment exams.