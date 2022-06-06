GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022: Here's how you can check your marks

-
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the results of GSEB SSC or class 10 exams on Monday on its official website. Students can check their result on the official website of GSHSEB at gseb.org.
The GSEB SSC exams were held from March 28 to April 9 at various exam centres across Gujarat. A total of 772,771 appeared in the class 10th exam as the overall pass percentage is 65.18 per cent. In total, 503,726 passed the examinations, with 59.92 per cent of boys clearing the exam, and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the GSEB SSC exams.
A total of 7,521 students who appeared for the GSEB SSC exams received more than 99 percentile while 77,876 secured above 90 per cent.
Here's how you can check your GSEB SSC results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat education board, i.e., gseb.org.
Step 2: Click on ‘GSEB Board SSC result 2022’ link at the homepage
Step 3: Give details of your school's index number and password in the required fields and submit
Step 4: Your GSEB SSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen, you can save and download for future references.
To qualify in a subject and pass the Gujarat SSC exams, a student at least needs to obtain Grade 'D'. Those who have got E1' or 'E2' grade in any subject will need to appear for compartment exams.
