GUJCET 2022 Admit Card released, know how to download

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (GSEB) has released the GUJCET 2022 for the scheduled state-level entrance exam. The students who have successfully registered themselves for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be able to download the GUJCET 2022 Hall Ticket through online mode from the official website of GSEB which is, gujcet.gseb.org. Also, students can download the Gujarat CET 2022 from the link mentioned here: Download GUJCET 2022

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on 18th April 2022.

How to download the GUJCET 2022 Admit Card?



The GUJCET 2022 Admit Card can be downloaded through online mode by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of GSEB which is, gujcet.gseb.org Now enter your Registered mobile number or Email id After this, enter credentials such as your Date of Birth/GUJCET Application number. The next step requires you to verify all the credentials and submit them on the website. The GUJCET 2022 Admit Card will now be displayed on your respective screens. Students are advised to download and take a print out of the GUJCET 2022 Hall ticket for further reference.

The candidates who face any issue while downloading the GUJCET 2022 Admit Card can reach out to the exam authorities at these numbers: 8401292014 and 8485992014.

Note: Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2022 exam must note that it is mandatory to bring their admit card or hall ticket to the exam center and without that, students will not be allowed to appear for the exam. It is also advised to download the admit card at the earliest and verify all the details mentioned there.

In case of any error, candidates can reach out to the GUJCET 2022 helpline and get the error rectified as soon as possible.