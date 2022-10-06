JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Hyderabad university admission: Application through CUET extended to Oct 12
Business Standard

Haryana DElEd result 2022 released; here's how to download your score card

The candidates can check the result online on the official website-- bseh.org.in

Topics
exam results | Haryana | Indian education

BS Web Team 

exam result, result
Representative image

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana DElEd result 2022 on Thursday. The candidates, who have appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd regular/ re-appear) examination, can check the result online on the official website-- bseh.org.in.

To access the Haryana DElEd score card, candidates have to log in with their roll number and the provided captcha code.

The BSEH has conducted the Haryana DElEd examination for regular and re-appearing candidates in July- August 2022. The examination was held in the offline mode as pen and paper based at various exam centres. across the state.

The exam was conducted for three hours, following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the central and state government.

Here are the steps to download Haryana DElEd 2022 marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the relevant 'Haryana DElEd result 2022' link

Step 3: Now enter the roll number and captcha code and click on submit buton.

Step 4: The Haryana DElEd result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it

Step 6: Take a print out of the Haryana DElEd score card for further reference.

As per the press note released for the result, it mentioned that the candidates can start registering for the 2023 examination. The dates have been given in the notice.

Haryana D. El. Ed 2023 Schedule: Important dates

Registration Date: October 10 to 16

Late fee of Rs 100: October 17 to 23

Late fee of Rs 300: October 24 to 30

Late fee of Rs 1000: October 31 to 7

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY