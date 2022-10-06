Haryana DElEd result 2022 released; here's how to download your score card

The Board of School (BSEH) has declared the DElEd result 2022 on Thursday. The candidates, who have appeared for the Diploma in Elementary (DElEd regular/ re-appear) examination, can check the result online on the official website-- bseh.org.in.

To access the DElEd score card, candidates have to log in with their roll number and the provided captcha code.

The BSEH has conducted the Haryana DElEd examination for regular and re-appearing candidates in July- August 2022. The examination was held in the offline mode as pen and paper based at various exam centres. across the state.

The exam was conducted for three hours, following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the central and state government.

Here are the steps to download Haryana DElEd 2022 marksheet: Step 1: Go to the official site of BSEH at bseh.org. Step 2: On the home page, click on the relevant 'Haryana DElEd result 2022' link Step 3: Now enter the roll number and captcha code and click on submit buton. Step 4: The Haryana DElEd result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it Step 6: Take a print out of the Haryana DElEd score card for further reference.

As per the press note released for the result, it mentioned that the candidates can start registering for the 2023 examination. The dates have been given in the notice.