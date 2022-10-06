Haryana DElEd result 2022 released; here's how to download your score card

-

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana DElEd result 2022 on Thursday. The candidates, who have appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd regular/ re-appear) examination, can check the result online on the official website-- bseh.org.in.
To access the Haryana DElEd score card, candidates have to log in with their roll number and the provided captcha code.
The BSEH has conducted the Haryana DElEd examination for regular and re-appearing candidates in July- August 2022. The examination was held in the offline mode as pen and paper based at various exam centres. across the state.
The exam was conducted for three hours, following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the central and state government.
As per the press note released for the result, it mentioned that the candidates can start registering for the 2023 examination. The dates have been given in the notice.
